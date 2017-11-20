FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clearstream announces three new contract awards
2017年11月20日 / 中午12点25分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Clearstream announces three new contract awards

1 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Clearstream Energy Services Inc

* Clearstream announces three new contract awards

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - ‍three new contracts are expected to generate $90 million in new backlog and $40 million of new revenue for co in 2018​

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - ‍ new contracts include a three year operational workforce management contract with a oilsands producer

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - ‍new contracts include a two-year pipeline logistics and inspection contract expected to commence in early 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

