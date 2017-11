Nov 3 (Reuters) - Clearstream Energy Services Inc

* Clearstream announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Says ‍revenue for Q3 of 2017 increased by $18.2 million or 27% compared to Q3 of 2016​

* Says ‍demand for ClearStream Services is expected to remain stable during q4 of 2017 and up relative to 2016​

* ClearStream Energy Services Inc qtrly ‍loss per share from continuing operations $0.06​