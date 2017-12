Dec 7 (Reuters) - Clearwater Paper Corp:

* CLEARWATER PAPER - EFFECTIVE DEC 31, CO IS ELIMINATING POSITION OF GROUP PRESIDENT, AND PATRICK T. BURKE WILL NO LONGER SERVE IN THAT ROLE

* CLEARWATER PAPER CORP - HAS BEGUN A SEARCH TO FILL POSITION TO LEAD ITS PULP AND PAPERBOARD BUSINESS

* CLEARWATER PAPER CORP - ON DECEMBER 1, 2017, COMPANY APPROVED AMENDMENTS TO ITS DEFERRED COMPENSATION PLAN FOR DIRECTORS