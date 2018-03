BRIEF-Clearwater Reports Q4 Diluted Loss Per Share C$0.17

March 6 (Reuters) - Clearwater Seafoods Inc:

* CLEARWATER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2017 RESULTS

* CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC - ‍INVENTORY DECLINED $12.6 MILLION FOR 2017 COMPARED TO $22.0 MILLION INCREASE IN 2016​

* CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC - CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BY $60-70 MILLION IN 2018

* CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC - QTRLY SALES C$174.8 MILLION VERSUS C$165.7 MILLION

* CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC - ‍IN Q4 2017, CO INITIATED COMPANY-WIDE RESTRUCTURING TARGETING ANNUALIZED SAVINGS IN EXCESS OF $10 MILLION​

* CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC - QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE C$0.17

* CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC - ‍COMPANY-WIDE RESTRUCTURING RESULTED IN ONE-TIME CHARGES OF $6.7 MILLION IN Q4 2017​

* CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE C$0.02