BRIEF-Cleveland-Cliffs Q3 earnings per share $0.18

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Cleveland-cliffs Inc
* Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. reports third-quarter 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.18
* Q3 revenue $698 million versus I/B/E/S view $670.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cleveland-Cliffs Inc - U.S. iron ore pellet sales volume in Q3 was 5.9 million long tons, an 11 percent increase compared to Q3 of 2016
* Cleveland-Cliffs Inc - full year 2017 capital expenditures budget has been maintained at $115 million
* Cleveland-Cliffs - Q3 Asia Pacific iron ore sales volume decreased 20 percent to 2.2 million metric tons, from 2.8 million metric tons in Q3 of 2016
* Cleveland-Cliffs - for U.S. iron ore Cliffs full-year sales and production volume expectations were each reduced by 500,000 tons to 18.5 million long tons
* Cleveland-Cliffs Inc - for 2018, Cliffs expects sales and production volumes of 20 million long tons for U.S. iron ore
* Cleveland-Cliffs Inc - for 2018, Cliffs expects Asia Pacific iron ore sales and production volumes of 11 million tons
* Cleveland-Cliffs - Cliffs’ FY 2017 Asia Pacific iron ore sales and production volume expectations each reduced by 500,000 metric tons
* Cleveland-Cliffs Inc - qtrly net income increased by 290 percent to $53 million, including $89 million in debt extinguishment charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: