FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cleveland-Cliffs Q3 earnings per share $0.18
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
国际财经
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
深度分析
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月20日 / 中午12点23分 / 4 天内

BRIEF-Cleveland-Cliffs Q3 earnings per share $0.18

2 分钟阅读

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Cleveland-cliffs Inc

* Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 revenue $698 million versus I/B/E/S view $670.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cleveland-Cliffs Inc - ‍U.S. iron ore pellet sales volume in Q3 was 5.9 million long tons, an 11 percent increase compared to Q3 of 2016​

* Cleveland-Cliffs Inc - full year 2017 capital expenditures budget has been maintained at $115 million​

* Cleveland-Cliffs - Q3 Asia Pacific iron ore sales volume decreased 20 percent to 2.2 million metric tons, from 2.8 million metric tons in Q3 of 2016​

* Cleveland-Cliffs - for ‍U.S. iron ore Cliffs full-year sales and production volume expectations were each reduced by 500,000 tons to 18.5 million long tons​

* Cleveland-Cliffs Inc - ‍for 2018, Cliffs expects sales and production volumes of 20 million long tons for U.S. iron ore​

* Cleveland-Cliffs Inc - ‍for 2018, Cliffs expects Asia Pacific iron ore sales and production volumes of 11 million tons​

* Cleveland-Cliffs - ‍Cliffs’ FY 2017 Asia Pacific iron ore sales and production volume expectations each reduced by 500,000 metric tons

* Cleveland-Cliffs Inc - qtrly ‍net income increased by 290 percent to $53 million, including $89 million in debt extinguishment charges​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below