5 天前
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月31日 / 中午11点55分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources Inc announces proposed tack-on offering of $575,000,000 senior guaranteed notes due 2025

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Cliffs Natural Resources Inc

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc announces proposed tack-on offering of $575,000,000 senior guaranteed notes due 2025

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - intends to offer to sell, $575 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.75 percent senior guaranteed notes due 2025

* Cliffs Natural Resources- intends to use proceeds, along with cash on hand to repurchase and/or redeem all of outstanding 8.250 percent senior secured notes

* Cliffs Natural Resources - additional notes will constitute an additional issuance of co's 5.75 percent senior guaranteed notes due March 1, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

