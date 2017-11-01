BRIEF-Clorox reports 2018 Q1 earnings $1.46/shr from continuing operations

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Clorox Co

* Clorox reports Q1 fiscal year 2018 results; updates fiscal year 2018 outlook

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $5.47 to $5.67 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $1.46 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Clorox Co - qtrly net sales $ 1,500 million versus $1,443 million

* Clorox Co - sees ‍1% to 3% sales growth for 2018​

* Clorox Co - update in fiscal year 2018 outlook includes an estimated 10-cent impact related to hurricanes​

* Q1 revenue view $1.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Clorox Co - ‍gross margin, which was previously expected to be up slightly, is now expected to be down slightly for fiscal year 2018​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $5.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S