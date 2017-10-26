FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cloud Peak Energy qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.03​
2017年10月26日 / 晚上9点15分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-Cloud Peak Energy qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.03​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Cloud Peak Energy Inc:

* Cloud Peak Energy Inc announces results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2017

* Cloud Peak Energy Inc qtrly ‍revenue $248.9 million versus $217.1 million ​

* Cloud Peak Energy Inc qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.03​

* Cloud peak energy inc sees ‍2017 coal shipments for co’s three mines of 57 million tons - 59 million tons​

* Cloud Peak Energy Inc sees 2017 ‍capital expenditures of $15 million - $20 million​

* Cloud Peak Energy Inc qtrly ‍tons sold from co’s owned and operated mines of 15.5 million tons versus 17.0 million ​tons

* Cloud Peak Energy Inc qtrly ‍revenue of co’s owned and operated mines of $198.0 million versus $212.0 million ​

* Q3 revenue view $256.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

