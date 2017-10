Sept 25 (Reuters) - Cloudera Inc

* Cloudera announces launch of proposed follow-on offering

* Cloudera Inc - ‍co proposing to sell 3 million shares of common stock and selling stockholders are proposing to sell 9 million shares of common stock​

* Cloudera Inc - to use proceeds from sale in this offering to fund tax withholding obligations Cloudera will incur upon net settlement of equity awards​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: