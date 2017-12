Dec 22 (Reuters) - Coastway Bancorp Inc:

* CLOVER PARTNERS L.P. - MIKE SHAFIR INTENDS TO NOMINATE 2 PERSONS FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF COASTWAY BANCORP AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

* CLOVER PARTNERS L.P. - SHAFIR INTENDS TO NOMINATE HIMSELF, DAVID VERLANDER FOR ELECTION TO COASTWAY'S BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS