2 个月前
BRIEF-Clovis entered settlement agreement for purported class action litigation
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月19日 / 上午10点18分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Clovis entered settlement agreement for purported class action litigation

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc:

* Clovis Oncology -on June 18,entered stipulation, agreement of settlement intended to settle purported class action litigation, Medina V. Clovis Oncology

* Clovis Oncology -under terms of proposed settlement, putative class of purchasers of co's securities to receive total consideration of about $142.0 million

* Clovis Oncology Inc - cash portion of proposed settlement is expected to be funded by company's insurance carriers - SEC filing

* Clovis Oncology - in connection with proposed settlement, expects to record charge to earnings in Q2 2017 in amount of about $142.0 million

* Clovis Oncology Inc - in connection with proposed settlement, expects to record receivable of about $25.0 million from insurance carriers in Q2 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2tEtiYq) Further company coverage:

