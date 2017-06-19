BRIEF-Clovis Oncology says topline data from Ariel3 trial of rucaparib achieved primary endpoint

June 19 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc:

* Clovis Oncology - announced topline data from the confirmatory phase 3 ariel3 trial of rucaparib

* Clovis Oncology - ariel3 trial achieved primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival by investigator review in each of 3 populations studied

* Clovis Oncology - PFS was improved in rucaparib group compared with placebo by blinded independent central review (BICR) a key secondary endpoint

* Clovis Oncology - company plans to submit a supplemental NDA within the next four months