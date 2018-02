BRIEF-CM Seven Star Acquisition Appoints Additional Board Members

Feb 20 (Reuters) - CM Seven Star Acquisition Corp:

* CM SEVEN STAR ACQUISITION CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CONTINUED SUPPORT FROM CMIG THROUGH THE APPOINTMENT OF ADDITIONAL BOARD MEMBERS & CERTAIN MANAGEMENT CHANGES

* CM SEVEN STAR ACQUISITION CORP - CO‘S PREVIOUS CHAIRMAN AND CEO, BING LIN, WILL REMAIN A BOARD MEMBER

* CM SEVEN STAR ACQUISITION CORP - ‍ANTHONY HO APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* CM SEVEN STAR ACQUISITION CORP - ‍SING WANG APPOINTED AS A DIRECTOR AND CEO​