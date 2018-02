BRIEF-CME Group Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.12

Feb 1 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc:

* REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.12

* Q4 REVENUE $900 MILLION

* FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME WAS 15.9 MILLION CONTRACTS, DOWN 2 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FOURTH-QUARTER 2016

* QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $758 MILLION, DOWN 1 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FOURTH-QUARTER 2016

* FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 TOTAL AVERAGE RATE PER CONTRACT WAS $0.736, COMPARED WITH $0.749 IN THIRD-QUARTER 2017,

* CME GROUP - Q4 NET INCOME INCLUDED $2.6 BILLION NET INCOME TAX BENEFIT DUE TO RECOGNITION OF A REDUCTION IN DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES

* QTRLY MARKET DATA REVENUE WAS $102 MILLION, UP 2 PERCENT COMPARED WITH THE FOURTH QUARTER LAST YEAR

* QTRLY INVESTMENT INCOME $ 140.5 MILLION VERSUS $70.5 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $8.63

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.09, REVENUE VIEW $882.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CME GROUP-“2018 STARTING OUT STRONG, WITH AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME UP MORE THAN 15 PERCENT TO DATE, DRIVEN BY BROAD-BASED STRENGTH ACROSS OUR ASSET CLASSES” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: