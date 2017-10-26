FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CME Group Q3 earnings per share $0.91
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 上午11点28分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-CME Group Q3 earnings per share $0.91

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc

* CME Group Inc. reports strong third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.19

* Q3 earnings per share $0.91

* Q3 revenue $891 million versus I/B/E/S view $892.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CME Group Inc says Q3 2017 average daily volume was 15.7 million contracts, up 10 percent compared with third-quarter 2016​

* CME Group Inc - qtrly investment income $139.9 million versus $36.5‍​ million

* CME Group Inc - ‍third-quarter 2017 total average rate per contract was 74.9 cents, in line with second-quarter 2017​

* CME Group Inc - qtrly ‍clearing and transaction fee revenue was $756 million, up 7 percent compared with Q3 2016​

* CME Group Inc - qtrly ‍market data revenue was $97 million, down 4 percent compared with Q3 last year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below