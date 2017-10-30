FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月30日 / 上午10点21分 / 更新于 20 小时前

BRIEF-CNA Financial reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.53

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - CNA Financial Corp

* CNA Financial Corp announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.58

* Q3 earnings per share $0.53

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍net investment income, after tax, was $363 million for Q3 of 2017 as compared with $371 million in prior year quarter​

* CNA Financial Corp - qtrly property and casualty operations’ net written premiums $ 1,599 million versus $1,624 million

* CNA Financial Corp qtrly ‍P&C combined ratio ex catastrophes & development of 94.6% versus 97.5% in 2016​

* CNA Financial Corp - ‍property & casualty operations’ combined ratio for Q3 was 103.7% which includes 16.5 points due to catastrophes​

* CNA Financial Corp - qtrly total life and group non-core total operating revenue $‍331​ million versus $322 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
