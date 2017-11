Nov 9 (Reuters) - Cnh Industrial Nv

* Announces pricing of its $500 million 3.850% notes due 2027

* Says ‍it has priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.850% notes due 2027, with an issue price of 99.384%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)