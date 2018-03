March 9 (Reuters) - COMISION NACIONAL DE LOS MERCADOS Y LA COMPETENCIA (CNMC):

* SPAIN’S COMPETITION WATCHDOG FINES 10 MESSAGING AND BUSINESS PACKAGE COMPANIES FOR SETTING UP CARTELS TO DIVIDE CUSTOMERS‍​

* TOTAL FINE FOR CORREOS EXPRESS (CEX), FEDEX, UPS, DHL, TNT, MBE, GLS, TOURLINE, ICS AND REDYSER AMOUNTS TO ABOVE 68 MILLION EUROS Source text: bit.ly/2oW7Yxy

