BRIEF-CNO Financial Group amends and extends revolving credit facility

Oct 16 (Reuters) - CNO Financial Group Inc

* CNO Financial Group amends and extends revolving credit facility

* CNO Financial Group Inc - ‍amended $250 million senior unsecured revolver replaces current $150 million facility scheduled to mature May 19, 2019​

* CNO Financial Group-amended facility extends maturity date to Oct 13, 2022,provided $325 million senior notes due 2020 are refinanced prior to Nov 30, 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)