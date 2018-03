March 8 (Reuters) - CNX Resources Corp:

* CNX ANNOUNCES UPSIZED CREDIT FACILITY

* SAYS ‍CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES LENDERS’ COMMITMENTS TO $2.1 BILLION​

* SAYS ‍AMENDED FACILITY WITH ACCORDION FEATURE TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS TO $3.0 BILLION, ESTABLISHES INITIAL BORROWING BASE OF $2.5 BILLION​

* SAYS ‍CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON MARCH 8, 2023​