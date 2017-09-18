BRIEF-CNX Coal Resources provides update on the Bailey mine permit

Sept 18 (Reuters) - CNX Coal Resources LP

* CNX Coal Resources provides update on the Bailey mine permit

* CNX Coal Resources LP - ‍Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is requiring more time to evaluate approval of Bailey mine permit for 4L panel​

* CNX Coal Resources LP - ‍company has decided to move longwall to another panel in order to resume operations​

* CNX Coal Resources LP - ‍company expects longwall move to last approximately four weeks​

* CNX Coal Resources LP sees ‍2017 adj EBITDA of $95 mln to $105 mln​

* CNX Coal Resources LP sees ‍2017 sales guidance of 6.4 mln to 6.9 mln tons​

* CNX Coal Resources LP - ‍mitigation measures related to 4L panel include working additional unscheduled shifts at remaining four longwalls​