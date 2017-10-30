FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CNX Coal Resources qtrly ‍coal sales up 5 pct to 1.6 mln tons​
频道
专题
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
时事要闻
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国财经
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
深度分析
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月30日 / 晚上8点56分 / 更新于 14 小时内

BRIEF-CNX Coal Resources qtrly ‍coal sales up 5 pct to 1.6 mln tons​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cnx Coal Resources LP:

* CNX Coal Resources LP announces results for the third quarter 2017

* CNX Coal Resources LP qtrly ‍coal sales improve 5% to 1.6 million tons​

* CNX Coal Resources LP sees 2017 coal sales of 6.50-6.75 million tons​

* CNX Coal Resources LP qtrly ‍total coal revenue $69.8 million versus $66.9 million​

* CNX Coal Resources LP sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $95-$102 million​

* CNX Coal Resources LP - ‍demand and pricing for co’s export coal continued to strengthen throughout Q3 and into october​

* CNX Coal Resources LP - ‍“reviewing various cost reduction measures to offset soft Q3 results​”

* CNX Coal Resources LP - ‍reducing planned capital spending for remainder of year, adjusting guidance ranges to reflect soft Q3 results​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below