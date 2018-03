March 9 (Reuters) - Cnx Midstream Partners Lp:

CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - PRICING OF $400 MILLION OF 6.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026 AT A PRICE TO PUBLIC OF 100% OF THEIR FACE VALUE