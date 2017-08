Aug 8 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc

* Says Esperion announces positive top-line results from Phase 2 study of Bempedoic Acid / Ezetimibe combination plus Atorvastatin​

* Says ‍1002-038 study meets primary endpoint with a robust 64% LDL-C lowering efficacy​

* Says ‍combination therapy was observed to be safe and well-tolerated​

* Says ‍there were no reported serious adverse events (SAES), no difference in muscle-related adverse events​