June 6 (Reuters) - Coach Inc:

* Coach Inc. prices $1 billion of senior unsecured notes

* Coach - ‍pricing of senior unsecured notes for amount of $1 billion, consisting $400 million amount of 3.000 pct senior unsecured notes due 2022​

* Coach Inc - pricing also consisted ‍$600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.125 pct senior unsecured notes due 2027​