BRIEF-Cobalt International Energy Q3 loss per share $5.05

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cobalt International Energy Inc:
* Cobalt International Energy, Inc. Announces third quarter 2017 results and provides operational update
* Q3 loss per share $5.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cobalt International Energy Inc- capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $250 million in 2017
* Cobalt International Energy Inc - qtrly oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues $14.4 million versus $4.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: