Feb 13 (Reuters) - Cobalt Power Group Inc:

* COBALT POWER GROUP TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT COBALT ASSETS IN THE COBALT MINING CAMP, ONTARIO

* COBALT POWER - ACQUIRING ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF ONTARIO COBALT IN EXCHANGE FOR 15 MILLION SHARES OF CO TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ONTARIO COBALT