FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated and Piedmont enters into two agreements​
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
深度分析
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月19日 / 晚上9点41分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated and Piedmont enters into two agreements​

1 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Bottling Co Consolidated

* Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated - ‍Co and Piedmont Coca Cola Bottling Partnership entered into two agreements​ - SEC filing

* Coca-Cola Bottling Co - Agreement for ‍fifth amended & restated promissory note pursuant to which co to provide $100 million revolving line of credit to Piedmont​

* Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated - Co may borrow, repay and reborrow up to $200 million pursuant to a revolving credit line provided by Piedmont​

* Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated - ‍Promissory note matures on December 31, 2019​ Source text: [bit.ly/2hgtqsu] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below