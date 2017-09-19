BRIEF-Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated and Piedmont enters into two agreements​

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Bottling Co Consolidated

* Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated - ‍Co and Piedmont Coca Cola Bottling Partnership entered into two agreements​ - SEC filing

* Coca-Cola Bottling Co - Agreement for ‍fifth amended & restated promissory note pursuant to which co to provide $100 million revolving line of credit to Piedmont​

* Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated - Co may borrow, repay and reborrow up to $200 million pursuant to a revolving credit line provided by Piedmont​

* Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated - ‍Promissory note matures on December 31, 2019​