Nov 7 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Bottling Co Consolidated

* Coca-Cola bottling co. Consolidated reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.65

* Q3 earnings per share $1.86

* Q3 sales rose 36.9 percent to $1.16 billion

* Q3 same store sales rose 1.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)