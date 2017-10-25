FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Coca-Cola Co reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.50
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 上午11点11分 / 更新于 15 小时前

BRIEF-Coca-Cola Co reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.50

2 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co

* The Coca-Cola Company reports solid operating results in third quarter 2017

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 earnings per share $0.33

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $9.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.72 billion

* Coca-Cola Co - ‍full year outlook reaffirmed for organic revenues and comparable EPS (both non-GAAP)​

* Coca-Cola Co - qtrly ‍organic revenues (non-GAAP) grew 4%, driven by price/mix of 3%​

* Coca-Cola Co qtrly ‍total unit case volume was even​

* Coca-Cola Co qtrly sparkling soft drinks unit case volume was flat​

* Coca-Cola Co - ‍ “remains on track to reformulate more than 500 products this year”​

* Coca-Cola Co - sees 2017 ‍net capital expenditures about $2.0 billion​

* Coca-Cola Co - ‍sees currency impact on 2017 comparable net revenues of 1% headwind, based on current rates and including impact of hedged positions​

* Coca-Cola- ‍‍sees currency impact on 2017 comparable income before income taxes of 1% headwind

* Coca-Cola Co - ‍company expects to complete refranchising of Coca-Cola refreshments in United States within coming weeks​

* Coca-Cola Co - ‍coca-Cola zero sugar “continued to perform well”, growing unit case volume high single digits during quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below