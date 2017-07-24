FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 天前
BRIEF-Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv Q2 earnings per share 1.07 pesos
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 下午12点48分 / 12 天前

BRIEF-Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv Q2 earnings per share 1.07 pesos

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv:

* Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv Q2 earnings per share 1.07 pesos

* Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv qtrly total revenue Ps. 50,108 million, up 25.5 percent - SEC filing‍​

* Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv - during quarter, Mexico and central America division faced environment of increased inflation and raw material volatility‍​

* Coca-Cola Femsa - Heineken informed its decision to terminate relationship for distribution of products, with bottlers of Coca-Cola system in Brazil Source text: (bit.ly/2uPvNuU) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below