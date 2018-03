March 8 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co:

* COCA-COLA SAYS CHAIRMAN & FORMER CEO MUHTAR KENT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $14.8 MILLION - SEC FILING

* COCA-COLA CO - CEO JAMES QUINCEY’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $10.6 MILLION

* COCA-COLA CO SAYS CFO KATHY WALLER‍​'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.4 MILLION VERSUS $7 MILLION IN FY 2016