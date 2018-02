Feb 27 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated :

* COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO. CONSOLIDATED REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $8.35

* Q4 SALES ROSE 33.8 PERCENT TO $1.13 BILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 6.7 PERCENT

‍CONSOLIDATED EQUIVALENT UNIT CASE VOLUME IN Q4 OF 2017 INCREASED 24.8%​