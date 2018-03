BRIEF-Codexis Q4 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.06

March 8 (Reuters) - Codexis Inc:

* CODEXIS REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.05 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MILLION TO $63 MILLION

* ‍TOTAL REVENUES FOR Q4 OF 2017 INCREASED 118% TO $21.7 MILLION FROM $10.0 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2016​

* SEES ‍ 2018 PRODUCT SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $25 MILLION TO $28 MILLION​

* SEES ‍2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%​

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $68.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $23.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S