BRIEF-Coffee Holding Co reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.01
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月13日 / 下午2点37分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Coffee Holding Co reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.01

1 分钟阅读

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Coffee Holding Co Inc

* Coffee Holding Co reports results for three and nine months ended July 31, 2017 and announces stock repurchase program

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 sales rose 3.6 percent to $17.98 million

* Coffee Holding Co Inc - ‍intends to fund share repurchase program with available cash and from future cash flow from operations​

* Coffee Holding Co -‍ board approved share buyback program after which co may repurchase up to $2 million in value of outstanding common stock

* Coffee Holding Co Inc - ‍company may repurchase up to $2 million in value of its outstanding common stock, par value, $0.001 per share​

* Coffee Holding Co Inc - ‍once integration of Comfort Foods is completed, co expects to return to a profitable position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

