25 天前
BRIEF-Cogeco says Atlantic Broadband to buy Metrocast Cable Systems
2017年7月10日 / 中午12点07分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Cogeco says Atlantic Broadband to buy Metrocast Cable Systems

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Cogeco Communications Inc

* Cogeco Communications Inc - ‍substantially all of assets of Metrocast will be purchased for $1.4 billion​

* Cogeco Communications Inc - ‍Atlantic Broadband expects to realize tax benefits with a present value of approximately $310 million​

* Cogeco Communications Inc says CDPQ has committed a $315 million equity investment for a 21 pct interest in Atlantic Broadband's holding company

* Cogeco Communications - to finance acquisition through Atlantic Broadband subsidiary with a combination of committed secured debt, equity investment

* Cogeco Communications Inc - ‍Atlantic Broadband's primary service units (PSU) will increase from approximately 602,000 to 835,000 pro forma acquisition​

* Cogeco Communications Inc - ‍calendar 2017 revenue is expected to be $230 million and adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $121 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

