BRIEF-Cogent Communications Q4 Loss Per Share $0.14

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Cogent Communications Holdings Inc :

* COGENT COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.14

* COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS - QTRLY SERVICE REVENUE OF $125.2 MILLION UP 8.3% FROM THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2016

* COGENT COMMUNICATIONS - TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT INCREASED CO‘S NON-CASH DEFERRED INCOME TAX EXPENSE BY ABOUT $11.3 MILLION IN QUARTER, YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: