July 18 (Reuters) - Cogentix Medical Inc:

* Cogentix Medical Inc - on July 18, co entered into exclusive license with Promepla to launch an endo-urology product line in U.S - SEC filing

* Cogentix Medical Inc - management expects Cogentix-branded product line will generate revenue exceeding $2.5 million during 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2vdF4dL) Further company coverage: