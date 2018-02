BRIEF-Cogint Announces Early Spin-Off Of Red Violet

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Cogint Inc:

* COGINT ANNOUNCES EARLY SPIN-OFF OF RED VIOLET

* COGINT INC - UPON SPIN-OFF, RED VIOLET EXPECTS TO HAVE APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION IN CASH AND NO DEBT

* COGINT - PLAN TO SPIN-OFF ITS DATA AND ANALYTICS BUSINESS, RED VIOLET, EARLIER THAN PREVIOUSLY ANTICIPATED

* COGINT INC - POST SPIN-OFF, COMPANY EXPECTS COGINT, WHICH WILL INCLUDE ITS DIGITAL MARKETING COMPANY, FLUENT, TO BE PROFITABLE FROM DAY ONE

* COGINT - EXPECTS TO DECLARE SPIN-OFF DIVIDEND OF 1 SHARE OF RED VIOLET COMMON STOCK FOR EVERY 4 TO 5 SHARES OF COGINT COMMON STOCK HELD ON RECORD DATE