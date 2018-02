BRIEF-Cogint Announces Update on Business Combination with BlueFocus and Spin-Off of Data and Analytics Company

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Cogint Inc:

* COGINT ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH BLUEFOCUS AND SPIN-OFF OF DATA AND ANALYTICS COMPANY AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* COGINT - CO, BLUEFOCUS HAVE WITHDRAWN APPLICATION AND TERMINATED DEAL

* COGINT INC - POST SPIN-OFF, COMPANY EXPECTS FLUENT TO BE PROFITABLE FROM DAY ONE

* COGINT INC - “‍AS A RESULT OF POLITICAL CLIMATE” REGARDING CHINESE-BASED ACQUIRERS OF U.S. COS, CFIUS INDICATED UNWILLINGNESS TO APPROVE BLUEFOCUS​ DEAL

* COGINT INC - ‍COGINT WILL CONTINUE WITH “ACCELERATED” SPIN-OFF OF RED VIOLET​

* COGINT - PROVIDING FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FLUENT ALONE, AS A STANDALONE COMPANY, OF $238 - $245 MILLION IN REVENUE AND $38 - $45 MILLION IN EBITDA