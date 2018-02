Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cognex Corp:

* COGNEX AUTHORIZES NEW STOCK BUYBACK PROGRAM

* COGNEX CORP - BOARD AUTHORIZED PURCHASE OF UP TO $150 MILLION OF COGNEX COMMON STOCK

* COGNEX CORP - NEW AUTHORIZATION WILL COMMENCE AFTER CO COMPLETES EXISTING $100 MILLION REPURCHASE PROGRAM, OF WHICH ABOUT $45 MILLION REMAINS AVAILABLE