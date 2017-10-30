FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cognex reports Q3 earnings per share ‍$1.14​
频道
专题
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
时事要闻
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国财经
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
深度分析
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月30日 / 晚上8点21分 / 更新于 10 小时内

BRIEF-Cognex reports Q3 earnings per share ‍$1.14​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cognex Corp

* Cognex reports record results for the third quarter of 2017

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $170 million to $180 million

* Cognex Corp qtrly revenue $259.7 million versus $148 million​

* Cognex Corp qtrly earnings per share ‍$1.14​

* Cognex Corp - ‍Cognex intends to continue to repurchase shares of its common stock in Q4-17, subject to market conditions and other relevant factors​

* Cognex Corp - ‍as of October 1, 2017, inventories increased by $21 million, or 78 pct, from end of 2016​

* Cognex Corp - ‍Q4 of 2017 gross margin is expected to be in mid-to-high 70 pct range​

* Cognex Corp - ‍unbilled revenue of $52 million as of October 1, 2017 represents revenue that cognex expects to invoice largely in Q4-17​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below