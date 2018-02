BRIEF-Cognizant Technology Solutions Reports Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share Of $0.03

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp :

* COGNIZANT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.03

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE AT LEAST $1.04

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16 BILLION TO $16.3 BILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $3.88 BILLION TO $3.92 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 10.6 PERCENT TO $3.83 BILLION

* INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 33% TO $0.20 PER SHARE

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS EXPECTED TO BE AT LEAST $4.53

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.35, REVENUE VIEW $16.18 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.01, REVENUE VIEW $3.88 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.97, REVENUE VIEW $3.82 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY - 2017 GAAP NET LOSS INCLUDED A ONE-TIME INCREMENTAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $617 MILLION RELATED TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: