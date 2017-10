Oct 26 (Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

* Cognizant to acquire Zone, a leading full-service digital agency

* Financial details were not disclosed

* ‍Zone will retain its offices in London and Bristol, as well as in Cologne, Germany​

* Upon close of deal, Zone's more than 220 digital agency experts will become part of Cognizant digital business practice​