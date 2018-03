March 6 (Reuters) - Cohen & Company Inc:

* COHEN & COMPANY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* COHEN & COMPANY INC QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.90

* COHEN & COMPANY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUES $11.7 MILLION VERSUS $13.2 MILLION