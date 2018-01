Jan 24 (Reuters) - Cohen & Steers Inc:

* FOURTH QUARTER 2017 DILUTED EPS OF $0.43, Q4 ADJUSTED‍​ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55

* QUARTER-ENDING AUM OF $62.1 BILLION

* QTRLY U.S. GAAP REVENUE $99.3 MILLION VERSUS $89.4 MLN‍​

* RESULTS FOR Q4 REFLECTED TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $12.7 MILLION DUE TO RECENTLY ENACTED TAX REFORM LEGISLATION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.54, REVENUE VIEW $89.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S