BRIEF-Coherus Says Judge Issued Under Seal Report & Recommendation In Relation To Patent Infringement Complaint

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Coherus Biosciences

* COHERUS SAYS U.S. JUDGE RECOMMENDED COURT GRANT CO‘S PENDING MOTION TO DISMISS AMGEN‘S COMPLAINT FOR FAILURE TO STATE CLAIM

* COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SAYS ON DEC 7, JUDGE ISSUED UNDER SEAL REPORT AND RECOMMENDATION TO DISTRICT COURT IN RELATION TO PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT

* COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SAYS CO EXPECTS DISTRICT COURT TO DECIDE IN Q1 2018 WHETHER TO ADOPT MAGISTRATE JUDGE‘S RECOMMENDATION - SEC FILING

* COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SAYS ‍REPORT AND RECOMMENDATION ISSUED BY JUDGE WITH RESPECT TO LITIGATION BETWEEN AMGEN, AMGEN MANUFACTURING LTD, CO​