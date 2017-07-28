FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 天前
BRIEF-Colfax Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 上午11点09分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Colfax Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Colfax Corp

* Colfax reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 sales $965.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $940.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Colfax corp - ‍improved full year outlook​

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.45 to $1.55

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75

* Colfax corp - ‍colfax revised its outlook for year, increasing its diluted earnings per share forecast from $1.34-$1.49 to $1.45-$1.55​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Colfax corp sees fy adjusted earnings per share forecast from $1.60-$1.75 to $1.65-$1.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below