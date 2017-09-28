FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Colgate-Palmolive says board elected Henning Jakobsen co's vice president
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月28日 / 晚上9点40分 / 20 天前

BRIEF-Colgate-Palmolive says board elected Henning Jakobsen co's vice president

1 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Colgate-palmolive Co

* Colgate-Palmolive says ‍at Sept 26 meeting, board elected Henning Jakobsen as vice president, corporate controller of co, effective Oct 1 - SEC Filing ​

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - ‍Victoria Dolan will continue as chief transformation officer of company​

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - ‍on September 27, company received notice from administrator of colgate-palmolive company employees savings and investment plan​

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - Sept 27 notice stated ‍there will be a blackout period for participants in s&i plan from 3 p.m. ET Oct 30 to end 8 a.m. ET on Nov 6

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - ‍similar blackout restrictions will apply to participants in Colgate-Palmolive Puerto Rico savings and investment plan​ Source text: (bit.ly/2xEzhzB) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below