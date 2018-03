March 9 (Reuters) - Colibri Resource Corp:

* COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION GRANTED EXTENSION TO ACCOMMODATE OVER-SUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* COLIBRI RESOURCE CORP - GRANTED EXTENSION FROM TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE TO CLOSE ITS OVER-SUBSCRIBED $1.2 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: